Darrel Lust, age 87, passed away Feb. 9, 2023, at his home in Morral, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Darrel Lust are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Prairie Baptist Church, 4893 Marion-Upper Sandusky Road, Marion, with the Rev. Ed Goodwin and the Rev. Wilfred Verhoff officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church before the service.

Memorials may be made to Grand Prairie Baptist Church or to Capital City Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

A special thank you to Capital City Hospice, especially Chantel, for her tender and loving care of Darrel.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

