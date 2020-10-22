Darl E. McNutt Posted on October 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST— Darl E. McNutt, age 71, of Forest, died by natural causes at his residence Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Forest Christian Preschool instead of flowers. A private graveside service will be held at Jackson Center Cemetery, Forest, at a later date. Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!