Daniel Gucker

On January 14, 2023, Daniel “Danny” Eugene Gucker, surrounded by family, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer at the Ada F. Addington Hospice at Rush University Hospital, Chicago. He was 62.

As he requested, his cremains will be Interred at Zanesville Memorial Park in the Schneider family plot. A private family memorial service will be planned at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Ohio State University Stadium Alumni Scholarship Fund at www.buckeyefunder.osu.edu/project/35401.

