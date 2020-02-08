Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Clara Starkey, 89, of Sycamore, and formerly of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Heritage Nursing Home in Findlay.

Clara was born Oct. 24, 1930, in Wyandot County, to the late Robert and Edith (Wagner) Riedel. She married Keith Starkey in Tiffin and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Bruce (Deb) Geary, Bloomville; Lee Geary, New Riegel; Don (Lynne) Geary, Tiffin; a step-daughter, Nancy Snow, Bradenton, Florida; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Jim Riedel, Verlin Riedel, Alton Riedel and Richard Riedel; four sisters, Roma Baird, Phyllis Young, Mary Hill and Kathy Clinger.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two granddaughters; and a brother, Robert Riedel.

Clara was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida. She was one of the founders of Agape Flights, which is a missionary flight service to Haiti. Clara also was a former co-owner of Heather Hills Estates in Bradenton, Florida.

There will be no services for Clara held at this time.

The Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Agape Flight of Venice, Florida, or to the First Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.