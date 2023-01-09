Clara Manitu

SYCAMORE — Clara J. Manitu, age 90, of 850 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, died at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Fairhaven Community.

A private graveside service was held for Clara at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline Industries in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com

