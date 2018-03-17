Home Obituaries Charlotte Frederick

Charlotte Frederick

March 17, 2018
Charlotte Frederick
Charlotte Frederick
age 89, Upper Sandusky

Charlotte Elizabeth Schaeffer Frederick, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord at 6 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Charlotte E. Frederick will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Edward Hunker officiating. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Hospice of Wyandot County, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

