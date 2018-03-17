Charlotte Frederick

Charlotte Elizabeth Schaeffer Frederick, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord at 6 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Charlotte E. Frederick will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Edward Hunker officiating. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Hospice of Wyandot County, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

