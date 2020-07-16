Home Obituaries Charles L. Molnar

Charles L. Molnar

Posted on July 16, 2020
Charles L. Molnar, of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence July 14, 2020. He was 67.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday at Stepping Stones Park in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

