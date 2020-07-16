Charles L. Molnar Posted on July 16, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Charles L. Molnar, of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence July 14, 2020. He was 67. A memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday at Stepping Stones Park in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!