Charles “Chuck” A. Bigler

Posted on July 29, 2020
SYCAMORE — Charles “Chuck” A. Bigler, age 74, of 2131 CH 39, Sycamore, died suddenly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home.

A graveside service for Chuck is 11 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, with son-in-law Murray Knisely officiating. The family is requesting everyone who comes to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. A memorial gathering will be held at the family farm at a later date due to coronavirus.

Memorial contributions may be made to “Chuck Bigler Livestock Scholarship Fund” in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

