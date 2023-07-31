CAREY — Charles Barger, 83, of Findlay, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service is 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with celebrant Galen McLeod honoring Charles’ life.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Charles’ family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

