Catherine Vrana

Posted on February 17, 2018
CAREY — Catherine E. Vrana, formerly of Akron, died at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Birchaven Village, Findlay. She was 94.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with Friar Mark Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A Rosary prayer service is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Franciscan Mission Association or the Dorcas Carey Public Library and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

