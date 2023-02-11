Carolyn McPherson

Carolyn K. McPherson, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Stewart United Methodist Church or Angeline Industries in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

