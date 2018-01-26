Carol Niederkohr Posted on January 26, 2018 0 0 102 Carol Niederkohrage 69, Upper Sandusky Carol “Toni” Niederkohr, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, died on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018, at her residence. A private family service will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view a life tribute DVD, share a memory or send a condolence. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription