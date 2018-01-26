Carol Niederkohr

Carol “Toni” Niederkohr, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, died on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018, at her residence.

A private family service will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view a life tribute DVD, share a memory or send a condolence.

