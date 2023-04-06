Home Obituaries Billie Daws

Billie Daws

April 6, 2023
Billie Jean Daws, of Findlay, and formerly of Dorris, California, died unexpectedly at 11:16 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was 77.

Services for Billie will be private.

Lucas Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

