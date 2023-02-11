Annabel Binau

TIFFIN — Annabel Putnam Binau, 98, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at St. Francis Home.

Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church, 300 Melmore St., Tiffin, OH 44883, with Pastor Clayton Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. when the service begins Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbooks signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

