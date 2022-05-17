Aaron Schoenberger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















GROVE CITY — Aaron James Schoenberger, 42, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Visitation hours are 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Hand Me Down Dobes, a rescue group for dobermans, at www.hmdd.org; the Community Christian Center, 10657 TH 122, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351; or The Salvation Army, Upper Sandusky Service Unit, 212 W. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

For more information or to share a condolence with the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!