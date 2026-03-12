Vivian Hill

Vivian Ada Collins Hill, age 93, of Tiffin, gave up her post here on Earth at 7:32 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2026. She grabbed her Bible, bonnet and tambourine and headed home to glory.

Funeral services for Vivian will be private. Burial will be held at Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin.

Memorial contributions may be made to No One Fight Alone, FACT or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Walton Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

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