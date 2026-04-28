Richard Moore

Richard E. “Dick” Moore, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, died April 19, 2026, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Swinehart officiating. Interment was at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation was from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.Bringman Clark.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

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