Shirley M. Dible, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Funeral services for Shirley Dible will be private and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!