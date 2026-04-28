FINDLAY — Albert Stewart Jr. 60, of New Franklin, passed away unexpectedly April 23, 2026.

Friends and family may gather to celebrate Al’s life from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay. The Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will conduct military honors at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

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