Minette Hull

Born on Nov. 5, 1918, during World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic, Minette V. Hull lived a long and interesting life before passing away April 24, 2026, in Upper Sandusky. The fourth of five daughters of Harrison W.W. Van Gundia and Nessie Lenore (Alford) Van Gundia, she was born on the family farm in Sycamore.

Visitation for Minette V. Hull are 1-3 p.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family requests that no flowers be sent, but donations in her honor be made to the Mohawk Historical Society, Wyandot Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

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