Mary McGuire

CAREY — It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary K. McGuire, age 79, a cherished mother, grandmother and beloved friend, who left us peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford Church, 11998 TH 29, Carey, OH 43316 or the Compassionate Friends at compassionatefriends.org

The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

