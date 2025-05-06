Joanne Schroeder, of Upper Sandusky, born Sept. 15, 1948, in Findlay, embraced life with an unwavering spirit and a heart full of love until passing May 1, 2025, at The Heritage.

A remarkable soul, Joanne’s journey was a tapestry woven with devotion, creativity, and an abiding faith.

A mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10:30am at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Savio Manvalan OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Family will receive friends from 4pm-7pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home on Friday May 9, 2025. The Rosary will be prayed at 7pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter School Endowment Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!