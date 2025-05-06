CAREY — Janet Frazier, 76, of Carey, passed away Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation for Janet is 1-2 p.m. Thursday. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s honor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Janet’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!