Charles Luikart

Charles Dean Luikart, age 69, of Carey, left the loving embrace of his family on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at his home.

A memorial Mass for Charles Dean Luikart is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kirby, with Father Savio Manavalan OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. After graveside services, the family will receive family and friends at a luncheon to be held at the St. Mary’s Center in Kirby.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or St. Peter’s Catholic School and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!