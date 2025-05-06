Robert Arend

TIFFIN — Robert R. “Bob” Arend, 89, of Tiffin, passed away Friday morning, May 2, 2025, at Autumnwood Care Center.

His funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. A rosary will be prayed 30 minutes before Mass. Burial will be at a later date in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Frenchtown, with military honors. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. today at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, 419-447-2424.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a local Right to Life.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

