Marilyn Baughman

Marilyn Ann Hufford Barth Baughman, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her residence on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Visitation will be held Friday March 13, 2026 from 4pm-7pm and on Saturday March 14, 2026 from 10am-11am at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral will be on Saturday March 14, 2026 at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Wyandot County, Upper Sandusky Library or the Donor’s Choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory.

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