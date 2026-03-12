Eric Lee Brown, age 55, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 9, 2026, at his home.

Public visitations for Eric Brown are 4–7 p.m. Tuesday, with a memorial service following the visitation at 7 p.m., and will be officiated by Pastor Marvin Haught at Snyder Funeral Homes Lasater Chapel, located at 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

A private burial will be held at a later date, at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Historical Society or a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

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