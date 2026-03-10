Bonita Stansbery

Bonita Sue Stansbery, age 67, of Bucyrus, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2026, at her home.

Visitation for Bonita Sue Stansbery is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, followed by a service at the end of calling hours, 8 p.m., by Pastor Steve Sturgeon.

Memorials may be made to Pathways Hospice and or The American Red Cross and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!