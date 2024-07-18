Wyandot County had zero traffic fatalities in quarter

By CALLAN PUGH

Public Health Educator

The Wyandot County Safe Communities Coalition is celebrating zero traffic fatalities on Wyandot County roadways in the second quarter of 2024, April 1 through June 30. In the same time period in 2023 there was one fatality. Three fatalities occurred on Wyandot County roadways in the second quarter of 2022.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is sometimes referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer by safety officials due to the increased prevalence of traffic crashes and traffic fatalities as people are out enjoying summertime activities. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, this period represents just 27% of the calendar year, but accounts for more than one-third of all fatal traffic crashes on Ohio roadways in the last five years.

The Wyandot County Safe Communities Coalition is seeking the help of all Wyandot County residents in maintaining roadway safety through the end of the summer.

Tips to keep Wyandot County roadways safe are:

— Avoid distracted driving. Learn more about Ohio’s distracted driving law at transportation.ohio.gov/phonesdown.

— Watch for motorcycles. Most motorcycle activity occurs in the summer. Look twice when passing, merging and turning.

— Buckle up. Seat belts save lives. Buckle up for every trip regardless of the length of the drive or the size of the vehicle.

— Slow down. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding is a factor in nearly one-third of every crash occurring on roadways nationwide. Slowing down provides more time to safely react to unexpected roadway hazards.

— Don’t drive impaired. Summertime activities may include drinking or the use of marijuana. Plan ahead when an event will include impairing substances. Designate a sober driver before becoming impaired. If plans change, call a sober friend or rideshare.

Remember to be safe, smart and alert as one travels the roadways this summer. For more information on traffic safety, follow @WyandotHealth all major social media platforms.