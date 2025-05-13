Deacon Arden Harold Nye, 94, of Carey passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025 at the Manor at Greendale, Findlay, surrounded by his loving family.

The Catholic funeral rites for Deacon Arden Harold Nye will begin with the Rite of Reception of the Body in the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, Ohio 43316 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM where visitation will follow until 7:00 pm. A Vigil Service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM in Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation with the Monsignor Willaim Kubacki, Vicar General of Diocese of Toledo, as celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will be rendered in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deacon Arden’s honor to Our Lady of Consolation Parish or to The Manor at Greendale, 2101 Greendale Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Deacon Arden’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

