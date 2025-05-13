Dorothy Davidson

TIFFIN — Dorothy L. Davidson, 76, of Tiffin, died May 05, 2025, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at St. Francis Home.

Flowers and/or memorials may be sent to the funeral home on Monday for the family’s private service.

The family would like to thank the staff from the Chiara Unit at St. Francis of Tiffin, as well as Heartland Hospice, for their unwavering care and support, and Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home for their compassion and guidance in our time of need.

Memorial contributions may be made to the staff fund of St. Francis of Tiffin Chiara Unit.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

