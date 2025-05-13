Robert Zimmerman

Robert G. Zimmerman, age 97, formerly of Nevada and most recently of Bucyrus, passed away peacefully Feb. 14, 2025, at Altercare of Bucyrus.

A celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!