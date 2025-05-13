Vera Hopkins

FAYETTE — Vera Lucile (Parsell) Hopkins, age 91, of Fayette, passed away Friday, May 9, 2025, at her residence, after a long battle with cancer, under the loving care of her family.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Pastor John Horning will officiate. Inurnment of remains will be private at West Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Vera’s memory may be given to Fulton County Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements. Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!