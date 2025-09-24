Royals win girls golf sectional title

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Great season

Upper Sandusky’s Addie Niederkohr follows her shot from the fairway as Wynford’s Rylee Robinson moves up for her shot Tuesday in the Division II sectional girls golf tournament at Valley View Golf Course. The Royals finished first and the Rams fourth.

GALION — Wynford won its second sectional championship in school history to advance to district tournament play in the Division II tournament Tuesday at Valley View Golf Course.

The Royals shot a 366 to top runner-up Edison by 16 strokes. Colonel Crawford earned the final of three team qualifying spots for district with a 398-403 advantage over fourth-place Upper Sandusky.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Sectional champs

Wynford’s Caroline Sheldon tees off as Upper Sandusky’s Jillian Stansbery watches at Valley View Golf Course in sectional play Tuesday. Sheldon was third overall with a 77 to lead the Royals to first place.

Caroline Sheldon led the Royals and ranked third in the tournament overall with a 77 that included a 37 on the back nine holes. Rylee Robinson also had a strong round of 86 that ranked fifth in the field. Willa Johnson shot 99, and Maggie Ridge finished at 104 for the Royals, while Megan Young’s 117 did not count toward the team total.

Freshman Jillian Stansbery led the Rams with a 96 that tied for 10th place overall. She missed qualifying for districts as an individual by two strokes.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

From the fairway

Mohawk’s Adreama Moore takes a shot from the fairway Tuesday in Division II sectional girls golf play at Valley View Golf Course. Moore shot 157 for the Warriors, who were 13th as a team.

Addison Niederkohr was two strokes back of Stansbery with a 98, while Avi Niederkohr shot 103. Cece Alspach rounded out the team total with a 106, while senior Alayna Huff ended her career by shooting 114.

“This team made history, breaking school records, supporting each other every step of the way, and proving what it means to put the team first,” Upper Sandusky coach Mindy Newell said. “We will be back even stronger next year.”

Mohawk finished in 13th place with a 525 and was led by Grace Carper’s 114. Annie Crum finished at 126, with Ava Downing two strokes behind her at 128. Adreama Moore’s 157 rounded out the lineup.

“All around, Mohawk girls golf has made strides this year, and we are proud of our girls,” Mohawk coach Brandi Carper said. “We’ve met our team goals by having enough girls to score as a team, and made individual improvements that led to all three girls meeting their personal goals for the season. We look forward to our team members returning and picking up where we left off this season.”

Mansfield St. Peter’s Chaeyeon “Joy” Kim was the tournament medalist with a 72, finishing four strokes ahead of Edison’s Annabelle Seville.

Kim earned the first of three individual district qualifying spots from players not on qualifying teams, with the second going to Huron’s Ashtyn Spooner. Her 78 ranked fourth overall in the field. The final individual district qualifier was New London’s Olivia Yetter with a 94.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Final round

Upper Sandusky’s Alayna Huff chips onto the green in front of coach Mindy Newell in the sectional tournament Tuesday at Valley View Golf Course. Huff shot 114 in her final round for the Rams.

The Division II district tournament is 9 a.m. Monday at Sycamore Springs Golf Course just north of Arlington.

Team results

1. Wynford 366*, 2. Edison 382*, 3. Colonel Crawford 398*, 4. Upper Sandusky 403, 5. Seneca East 415, 6. Clear fork 422, 7. Huron 426, 8. Ashland Crestview 436, 9. Willard 437, 10. Buckeye Central 460, 11. Ridgemont 466, 12. Norwalk St. Paul 468, 13. Mohawk 525, 14. Galion 611.

* indicates district qualifiers.

Individual results

Wynford: Sheldon 40-37—77, Robinson 45-41—86, Johnson 51-48—99, Ridge 58-46—104, Young 63-54—117.

Upper Sandusky: Stansbery 50-46—96, Ad. Niederkohr 48-50—98, Avi Niederkohr 50-53—103, Huff 57-57—114, Alspach 56-50—106.

Mohawk: Crum 67-59—126, Carper 61-53—114, Downing 62-66—128, Moore 75-82—157.

Medalist: Kim (Mansfield St. Peter’s) 38-34—72.

Individual district qualifiers: Kim (Mansfield St. Peter’s) 38-34—72, Spooner (Huron) 45-33—78, Yetter (New London) 44-50—94.