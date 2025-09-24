Mohawk gets sweep with 3rd-set rally

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Finishing strong

Mohawk’s Reese Hoover (14) and Mara Haynes (10) try to block an attack from Seneca East’s Alexa Snay (11) on Tuesday night. The Warriors rallied in the third set to sweep the Tigers 25-20, 25-19, 26-24.

SYCAMORE — Mohawk scored the final seven points to rally in the final set and sweep Seneca East 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference volleyball play Tuesday night at Mohawk.

The Tigers (5-11, 4-5 N10) pushed out to leads of 17-11 and 19-14, and then after the Warriors (12-4, 7-2 N10) closed the gap to 20-19, four straight points by Seneca East gave it multiple set points.

Jayla Huffman had a kill off a block, and then two straight hitting errors by the Tigers made it 24-22. After a Chloe Miller kill, Cara Peterson served an ace to tie the score, and then Miller had two straight kills to finish out the match.

Biz Klopp led the Warriors with 16 kills and four aces, while Miller finished with nine kills. Mara Haynes and Huffman added seven and six kills, respectively, while Reese Hoover passed out 33 assists.

Emerson Gurney paced Mohawk’s defense with 22 digs, with Mallory Brockner adding 15.

Bryn Meyer led the Tigers with 22 kills, 20 digs and four aces, while Lexi Snay had eight kills and five digs.

Mohawk won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-20, getting six kills from Samantha Schock and five from Emily Brickner. Briella Cleland had 11 assists, with Sammy Yarger adding nine.

The Warriors won the reserve match 25-18, 25-13. Sam Haubert had 15 digs, Roxanne Tiell tallied seven kills, and Kaci Staeyer finished with nine assists.

Mohawk hosts Colonel Crawford at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mohawk 3, Seneca East 0

Mohawk (12-4, 7-2 N10): Klopp 4 aces, 16 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Huffman 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Miller 9 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Gottfried 2 assists, 1 dig; Hoover 33 assists, 7 digs, 1 block; Haynes 7 kills, 1 block; Gurney 4 aces, 1 assist, 22 digs; Peterson 2 aces, 4 digs; Weaver 2 assists, 5 digs; M. Brickner 1 ace, 15 digs.