Upper, Wynford meet in junior high hoops

Wynford topped Upper Sandusky 33-20 in an eighth grade girls basketball game Thursday.

Paityn Kurtz led the Rams with 10 points, while Abigail Gottfried scored seven points. Shiloh Shasteen had two points, and Ava Romich scored one point.

Allyson Liming had 10 points to top the Royals. Caroline Sheldon added eight points.

Also scoring were Maggie Ridge with six points, Brooke Frombaugh with four points, Alivia Ritzler with three points, and Lily Laipply with two points.

———

Upper Sandusky won a defensive battle 19-15 over Wynford in seventh grade girls basketball play Thursday.

Aeryon McKinnis scored seven points, with Carly Boes adding six points for the Rams. Addison Frey tallied four points, and Adilyn Hessey scored two points.

Jenna Filliater had 10 points to lead the Royals. Reilly Teynor scored three points, and Megan Young had two points.

———

BUCYRUS — Upper Sandusky’s eighth grade boys basketball team routed Wynford 45-18 on Thursday.

Ezekiel Baldwin led the balanced Rams (8-1, 8-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) with 10 points. Jonathon Craig and Luke Schoenberger scored nine points each.

Also scoring were Lucas Alspach with seven points, Reece Ward with four points, Keegan Dunn with two points, Troy Hoffbauer with two points and Hayes Schuster with two points.

———

BUCYRUS — Upper Sandusky’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Wynford 38-23 on Thursday.

Ethan Smith led the Rams (8-1) with 11 points, with Eli Smith scoring seven points.

Also scoring were Jacob Romich with five points, Owen Karcher with four points, Brent Richardson with four points, Alex Gelbaugh with three points, Camden Balduf with two points, and Caine Rupe with two points.

———

SYCAMORE — Mohawk topped Bucyrus 38-27 in eighth grade boys basketball action Thursday.

Brady Hannam had 11 points, with Jagger Ekleberry adding 10 points for the Warriors.

Also scoring were Andon Clouse with six points, Jack Sager with five points, Holden Parker with four points, and Jet Loesser with two points.

———

SYCAMORE — Mohawk’s seventh grade boys