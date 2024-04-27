Vicki Oberhauser

CAREY — Vicki Lynn (Healey) Oberhauser, 74, of Alvada died peacefully April 24, 2024.

Friends and family are invited to Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home (225 W. Findlay St., Carey) from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. A 4 p.m. celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at the funeral home with Sister Judith Oberhauser presiding. A reception will follow at the Carey VFW.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Vicki’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

