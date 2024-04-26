Home Obituaries Hazel Horn

Hazel Horn

Posted on April 26, 2024
0

FOREST — Hazel I. Horn, of Patterson, died April 23, 2024, at her residence. She was 80. 

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Drumm officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. 

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply