Graveside services for William Richard “Rick” Adams and his wife Marie Adams, will be held together at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Nevada Cemetery with their son, William Adams, officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard following the services, honoring Rick’s service to our country.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School of Opportunity and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Complete obituaries for both William and Marie Adams along with an opportunity to express condolences may be found at the funeral home website at ww.lucasbatton.com.