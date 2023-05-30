Falcons’ Farmer shares BVC softball player of year honor

Riverdale’s Brenna Farmer shared player of the year honors on the All-Blanchard Valley Conference softball team.

Despite her power dropping from past seasons as she was coming back from a knee injury, Farmer, a senior shortstop, batted .639 with 11 doubles, three triples and one home run for a .967 slugging percentage. She walked 22 times, never struck out and had a .744 on-base percentage, helping her to score 44 runs. Just as impressive, she made just two errors on defense.

Farmer shared the award with Van Buren’s Madison Martin.

Her younger sister, Addie Farmer, also was selected to the All-BVC first team. The sophomore pitcher finished with an even .500 average with 11 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 34 RBIs and 22 runs scored. In the circle, she pitched 131 2/3 innings — all but two for the Falcons — and went 12-9 with a 5.10 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

Riverdale’s Miranda Miller and Haidyn Thacker earned All-BVC second-team honors.

Miller, a junior center fielder, posted a .343 average with six doubles, four triples, one home run 21 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Thacker, a junior left fielder, hit .356 with three doubles, two triples, 26 RBIs and 18 runs.

Honorable mention went to Maddie Biltoft and Mackenzie Furr.

Biltoft, a senior second baseman, batted .200 with six RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Furr, a freshman first baseman, finished with a .391 average, eight doubles, 20 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Van Buren’s Stacy Sharp was named the BVC coach of the year.

All-Blanchard Valley Conference softball

First team: Emily Rank, Arcadia; Jordyn Tong, Arcadia; Chloe Dorn, Liberty-Benton; Kate Erdeljac, Liberty-Benton; Hannah Sherick, McComb; Ariana Loera, North Baltimore; Layla Delancy, North Baltimore; Brenna Farmer, Riverdale; Addie Farmer, Riverdale; Madison Martin, Van Buren; Megan Stall, Van Buren; Isabelle Miller, Van Buren; Anna Durliat, Van Buren; Jaxon Hill, Van Buren.

Second team: Lily Mundy, Arcadia; Madi Russell, Arlington; Lauren Gerken, Liberty-Benton; Brynlee Schmidt, North Baltimore; Alex Greeno, North Baltimore; Alexis Wentz, Pandora-Gilboa; Haidyn Thacker, Riverdale; Miranda Miller, Riverdale; Olivia Secord, Vanlue; Mara Simon, Vanlue.

Honorable mention: Addy Coleman, Arcadia; Averie Smarr, Arcadia; Hailey Siferd, Arlington; Leah Durliat, Arlington; Morgan McVetta, Cory-Rawson; Jaylin Patterson, Cory-Rawson; Kyle Steinman, Liberty-Benton; Hayden Gillig, Liberty-Benton; Emma Downs, McComb; Lily Sebring, McComb; Cadence Andrich, North Baltimore; Kenzey Young, North Baltimore; Arryana Leatherman, Pandora-Gilboa; Makayla Suter, Pandora-Gilboa; Maddie Biltoft, Riverdale; Mackenzie Furr, Riverdale; Shelbee Atchison, Van Buren; Bailey Lance, Van Buren; Sydney King, Vanlue; Adrienne Phillips, Vanlue.

Coach of the year: Stacy Sharp, Van Buren.

Co-players of the year: Madison Martin, Van Buren; and Brenna Farmer, Riverdale.