Bastel Glaser named SEC coach of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Upper Sandusky native Emily (Bastel) Glaser was named the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year on the All-SEC women’s golf team announced Thursday.

In her fifth season as head coach, Glaser led Florida to its ninth SEC championship in program history and first since 2008. The team also won four regular-season tournaments.

“It’s humbling to be selected for coach of the year,” Glaser said in a press release. “This award is shared with (assistant coach) Janice (Olivencia), who has provided tremendous support to myself and all members of our team.”

Florida, ranked sixth in the nation, is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional to be played at the Ohio State University Golf Club from Monday through Wednesday. The top six teams and three individuals advance to the NCAA Championships from May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.