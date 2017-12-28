SYCAMORE — Willard L. Hipsher Jr., age 86, of 7845 S. CR 47, McCutchenville, died at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at home.

Funeral services for Willard are 10 a.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Paul Stark officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the McCutchenville Volunteer Fire Department or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Findlay, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

