Timothy Staten

Timothy E. Staten, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Clyde.

A memorial service for Timothy is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Visitation is two hours before the service, from 4–6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses (checks made payable to Brittany Baer) and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

