Thomas Harley

BUCYRUS — Thomas E. Harley, 71, of Nevada, died Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022, at Bucyrus Community Hospital from complications of mesothelioma.

Services will be held at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. The Harley family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and his memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Rather than sending flowers, Tom urged those reading this to remember him by cherishing your family and enjoying a dinner out together just as he did over his lifetime.

Memories and photos may be shared on Tom’s tribute page at wwwwisefuneral.com

