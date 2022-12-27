Suzanne Miller, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Chapel, the Wyandot County Humane Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

