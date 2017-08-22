Home Obituaries Susan Westmoreland

Posted on August 22, 2017
Susan Westmoreland
age 76, Chattanooga, TN

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Susan Kaye (Shafer) Westmoreland, 76, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

At her request, a private celebration of life will be held. An online guestbook is at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by W. L. Wilson and Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

