Susan Westmoreland

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Susan Kaye (Shafer) Westmoreland, 76, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

At her request, a private celebration of life will be held. An online guestbook is at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by W. L. Wilson and Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!