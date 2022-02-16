Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Steven Sauber

BLOOMVILLE — Steven A. Sauber passed away at 8:20 p.m. Sunday Feb. 13 after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Steve has elected cremation and there will be no service or visitation at this time.

Any donations would be greatly appreciated to The Alzheimer’s Association to help research find a cure. Donations also may be made to the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 and also to the Sycamore Free Masons Lodge No. 579.

Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville is assisting the family with their arrangements.

