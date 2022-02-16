Steven Sauber Posted on February 16, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Steven Sauber BLOOMVILLE — Steven A. Sauber passed away at 8:20 p.m. Sunday Feb. 13 after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Steve has elected cremation and there will be no service or visitation at this time. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to The Alzheimer’s Association to help research find a cure. Donations also may be made to the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 and also to the Sycamore Free Masons Lodge No. 579. Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville is assisting the family with their arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!