SYCAMORE — Shirley A. Holman, age 83, formerly of 508 Grove St., Carey, died at 4:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Shirley is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Benton Cemetery in Crawford County with the Rev. Ray Moyers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

