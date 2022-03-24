Sharon Crary

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Sharon R. (Kilgore) Crary, 79, a resident for many years in Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral.

She was born July 21, 1942, in Bucyrus, to Albert C. and Betty Jane (Bolyard) Kilgore, now deceased.

She is survived by her loving son, Ricky D. Crary, of Bucyrus; and brother, Daniel A. Kilgore (Lynn), of North Fort Myers, Florida.

Sharon was preceded in death by her significant other, Robert Chortkoff; and sister, Sandra Steyer.

She was a 1960 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.

Since 2014 Sharon had been working at Rural King, Bonita Springs.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon R. (Kilgore) Crary are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book, which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

