Sandra Hall

Sandra J. Hall, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 21, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with Pastor Tim Striff officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home before the graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sandra Hall Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

